EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,139,232 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

