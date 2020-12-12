EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,139,232 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit