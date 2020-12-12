EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,444 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 105.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

