Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $190.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.