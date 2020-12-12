Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 627.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,508 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after purchasing an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. BidaskClub downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

