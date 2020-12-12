Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of CVE FPC opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$90.46 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

