Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.97.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

