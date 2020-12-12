Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,902 shares in the company, valued at $29,043,116.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $339,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,424 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $724,989.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $684,700.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $672,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $692,800.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $699,100.00.

Shares of AGM opened at $76.46 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $821.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

