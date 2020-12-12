Financial Contrast: Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) vs. Century Petroleum (OTCMKTS:CYPE)

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) and Century Petroleum (OTCMKTS:CYPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Century Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 7.78% -0.50% -0.25% Century Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Petroleum has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oasis Petroleum and Century Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 10 5 1 0 1.44 Century Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,448.60%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Century Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Century Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.32 billion 0.02 -$35.30 million $0.26 0.47 Century Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Century Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Century Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production. The Midstream Services segment performs salt water gathering, disposal services, fresh water services, natural gas gathering and processing as well as crude oil gathering and transportation, and other midstream services for the oil and natural gas wells. The Well Services segment relates to the completion services for the oil and natural gas wells as well as the products sales and equipment rentals. The company was founded by Thomas B. Nusz and Taylor L. Reid on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Century Petroleum

Ibeto Cement Company Limited engages in cement manufacturing activities. It also engages in cement import and bagging activities. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Ibeto Cement Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of The IBETO Group.

