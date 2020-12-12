Financial Survey: Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) versus iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trutankless and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57% iRobot 11.72% 13.69% 9.90%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trutankless and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A iRobot 1 5 3 0 2.22

iRobot has a consensus price target of $81.14, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Given iRobot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iRobot is more favorable than Trutankless.

Volatility & Risk

Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of iRobot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trutankless and iRobot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trutankless $1.91 million 6.39 -$4.89 million N/A N/A iRobot $1.21 billion 1.72 $85.30 million $2.97 25.02

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Summary

iRobot beats Trutankless on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

