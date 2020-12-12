First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Suzanne S. Deferie Sells 30,000 Shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $954.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.09.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 93,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,067 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

