First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 767,501 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 417,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 367,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

NYSE FR opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

