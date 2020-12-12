FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) Rating Increased to Buy at Laurentian

Laurentian upgraded shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:FSV opened at C$164.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of C$83.36 and a twelve month high of C$189.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,870,800. Insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $1,792,750 over the last three months.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

