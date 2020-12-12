FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Laurentian raised FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$164.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$83.36 and a 1-year high of C$189.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,249,600. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $1,792,750.

About FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.