Fiserv, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.82 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $56,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

