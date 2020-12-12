Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Position Trimmed by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,093,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 313,697 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,601,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,076,390 and sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

