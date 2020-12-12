Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

