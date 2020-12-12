Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Up 19.6%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s share price rose 19.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,074,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 822% from the average daily volume of 116,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

