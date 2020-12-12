Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

