fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) versus Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Critical Analysis

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for fuboTV and Empire Post Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 0 6 0 3.00 Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV presently has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.01%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Empire Post Media shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Empire Post Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28% Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire Post Media has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Empire Post Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 436.39 -$34.36 million N/A N/A Empire Post Media N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A

Empire Post Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Summary

Empire Post Media beats fuboTV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

