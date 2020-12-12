FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By KeyCorp

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.41 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. BidaskClub cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 172,203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 408,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 906,116 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.