FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $568,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,425.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,597. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

