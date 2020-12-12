FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Talos Energy Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

TALO opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $673.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $99,000.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

