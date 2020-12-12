FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($10.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.49). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,164.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

