FY2020 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.21). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 609,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 364,682 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

