FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lifted by B. Riley

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Zelin now expects that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 172,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.