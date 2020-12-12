FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

