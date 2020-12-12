Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.
Garmin stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78.
GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
