Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Garmin stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

