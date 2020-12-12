GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSK. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 509,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 143,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

