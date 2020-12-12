GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSK. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 509,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 143,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit