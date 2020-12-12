Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $192.06 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average is $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $376,034 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Compass Point began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.