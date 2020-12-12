Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 92,106 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Globus Medical worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 114.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 641,351 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Globus Medical by 110.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $60.16 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

