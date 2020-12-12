GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.44. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,266,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,293,516.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 932,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,564,683.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

