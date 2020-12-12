Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
GVA stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
