Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

GVA stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Granite Construction by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Granite Construction by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

