Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) Price Target Raised to C$23.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

GBR opened at C$16.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$858.24 million and a PE ratio of -312.12. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

