Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRFS. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Grifols has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit