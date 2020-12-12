Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRFS. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Grifols has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.