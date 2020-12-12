Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $993.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 106.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 299.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 539.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 407,299 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 61.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 168,848 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

