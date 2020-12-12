Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSC. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.
Harsco stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
