Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSC. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Harsco stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

