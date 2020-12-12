Head-To-Head Analysis: Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) and Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience N/A N/A N/A Vale 3.82% 17.48% 7.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 0 1 14 0 2.93

Vale has a consensus price target of $14.30, suggesting a potential downside of 15.21%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Vale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 66.48 N/A N/A N/A Vale $37.57 billion 2.30 -$1.68 billion $1.60 10.54

Lexaria Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vale.

Summary

Vale beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology that changes the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH enhances bio-absorption, reduces time of onset, and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules, including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, nicotine, and other molecules. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products, as well as to tobacco producers for the development of smokeless oral-based nicotine products. It is also involved in the production of enhanced oral products under the ViPova, Lexaria Energy, TurboCBD, and ChrgD+ brands. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services. The Coal segment comprises the extraction of coal and its logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves the production of non-ferrous minerals, which include nickel, copper and aluminium. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

