Head-To-Head Analysis: Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) versus Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Toray Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Toray Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Toray Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A Toray Industries $20.33 billion 0.47 $511.67 million $0.64 18.70

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42% Toray Industries 2.52% N/A N/A

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2019, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 4,175 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

