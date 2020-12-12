Head to Head Comparison: Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) versus Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Coil Tubing Technology alerts:

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Dril-Quip’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dril-Quip $414.81 million 2.77 $1.72 million $0.08 409.38

Dril-Quip has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Dril-Quip shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Dril-Quip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of -27.26, indicating that its share price is 2,826% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dril-Quip has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Dril-Quip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A Dril-Quip -3.14% 0.99% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coil Tubing Technology and Dril-Quip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Dril-Quip 0 8 1 0 2.11

Dril-Quip has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.91%. Given Dril-Quip’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dril-Quip is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Summary

Dril-Quip beats Coil Tubing Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of its products. The company's products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. Dril-Quip, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Coil Tubing Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coil Tubing Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.