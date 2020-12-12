Head to Head Comparison: CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CTN Media Group and Formula One Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTN Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Formula One Group has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Formula One Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than CTN Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares CTN Media Group and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A Formula One Group -64.67% -3.51% -1.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTN Media Group and Formula One Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.91 $106.00 million ($1.35) -31.70

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than CTN Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Formula One Group shares are held by institutional investors. 90.7% of CTN Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CTN Media Group Company Profile

CTN Media Group, Inc. owns and operates the College Television Network, a commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses. CTN Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting operator. The company operates the College Television Network (the Network), a proprietary commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses across the United States. The Network is provided to campuses through single-channel television systems placed free of charge primarily in the campus public venues, including dining facilities and student unions. The Network’s programming consists of a diverse mix of music, news, information, and entertainment programming. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

