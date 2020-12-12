Head to Head Comparison: GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) & Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get GEROVA Financial Group alerts:

This table compares GEROVA Financial Group and Hallmark Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services $486.37 million 0.13 -$630,000.00 ($0.93) -3.62

GEROVA Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hallmark Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares GEROVA Financial Group and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services -24.61% -18.17% -2.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GEROVA Financial Group and Hallmark Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEROVA Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallmark Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hallmark Financial Services has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.72%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than GEROVA Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services beats GEROVA Financial Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEROVA Financial Group Company Profile

GEROVA Financial Group, Ltd. operates as a reinsurance company for life and annuity reinsurance markets. The company also offers property and causality insurance services. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company underwrites annuity and life insurance risks. The investment portfolio derived from its insurance reserves, or its float, is allocated across traditional fixed income and equity investments, as well as asset classes. It focuses on engaging in active investment strategies, such as directly making secured loans to middle market companies in select industries underserved by banks.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs. The Standard Commercial segment offers package and monoline property/casualty insurance products and services. The Personal segment provides non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GEROVA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEROVA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.