Head to Head Comparison: KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) vs. DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KDDI and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 1 2 0 2.67 DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

KDDI has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 12.78% 13.93% 7.08% DeNA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KDDI and DeNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $48.18 billion 1.35 $5.89 billion $1.27 11.11 DeNA $1.12 billion 2.50 -$452.33 million ($3.24) -5.94

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KDDI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KDDI beats DeNA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, Global Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides mobile and fixed-line communications services to individual customers. The Value Services segment provides content, settlement, and other services. The Business Services segment provides cloud-based solutions for the use of mobile handsets such as smartphones, tablets, and networks. The Global Services segment provides one-stop information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and cloud services. The Others segment handles construction and maintenance of facilities, call centers, research, and advanced technology development. Its brands include “”au”” brand mobile communication, “”au HIKARI””, FIFTH and CATV services. The company was founded by Kazuo Inamori on June 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. It also operates Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; and DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service. In addition, the company offers MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; and Pococha, a social live streaming community. Further, it provides Everystar, a mobile website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; and Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones. Additionally, the company offers Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohama DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders sports services. DeNA Co., Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

