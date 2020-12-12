Head-To-Head Comparison: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and UMH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.48 $353.81 million $6.55 18.57 UMH Properties $146.59 million 4.31 $27.75 million $0.63 24.05

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 4 0 2.57 UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $128.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. UMH Properties has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13% UMH Properties -4.86% -6.24% -0.73%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats UMH Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

