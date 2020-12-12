Head-To-Head Comparison: TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -38.18% -36.39% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -63.77% -48.60%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TCR2 Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 270.79%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -7.06 Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 172.44 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -2.54

TCR2 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics. TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. Its product candidates in pipeline focuses on adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma areas. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

