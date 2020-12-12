Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO)’s (HWX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Haywood Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

HWX stock opened at C$2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.37. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.38.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

