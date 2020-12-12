Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $540.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

