Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

