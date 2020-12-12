HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Insider Alan Peterson Buys 1,842,483 Shares

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson bought 1,842,483 shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

Alan Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 29th, Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. HSS Hire Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.40 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

About HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

