HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Insider Alan Peterson Buys 1,842,483 Shares

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson bought 1,842,483 shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

On Thursday, October 29th, Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. HSS Hire Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.40 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

