HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $402.73

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $402.73 and last traded at $398.55, with a volume of 24879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.57.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,176 shares of company stock worth $15,061,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

