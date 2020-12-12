IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 309.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

IAC stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $149.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.59.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.